Missing Doncaster girl found safe and well

A missing Doncaster girl has been found safe and well.

Concern was growing for the welfare of 13-year-old Holly Donovan after she went missing from her Mexborough home at about 1am on Sunday, May 27.

But a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning that she "has now been found safe and well. Thank you for sharing our appeal."