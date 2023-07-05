News you can trust since 1887
Missing Cody: Youngster found safe after worried police search for boy aged 10

A youngster aged 10 has been found ‘safe and well’ following a police search after he was reported missing this evening.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 5th Jul 2023, 20:24 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 20:55 BST

Officers in Sheffield had earlier this evening put out an appeal to find the missing youngster, named only as Cody, and had issued a picture and a descriptoin to try to find him after he had was last seen in Parson Cross.

But around 30 minutes after the appeal was issued, police confirmed he had been found. They also confirmed that he had been found with assistance from a member of the public.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Missing 10-year-old Cody, from Sheffield, who we issued an appeal to locate a short time ago has now been located safe and well. This is as a direct result of help from the public, so as always, we want to say a huge thanks for your assistance in responding to our appeal.”

Cody, aged 10, found safe following police search for missing youngsterCody, aged 10, found safe following police search for missing youngster
