A boy of 16 is today at the centre of a police search – having been missing from home for two weeks.

The youngster – named by South Yorkshire Police only as Ryann – had been missing since December 19, 2022, from his home address in Meersbrook, but he was then seen at about 11.10am on 22 December 2022 when he briefly returned there.

He is white and described as 5ft 6in tall and of slim build with light brown short hair. He is known to wear joggers and hoodies, and could be wearing a black coat with a hood and a grey beanie hat.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ryann's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

