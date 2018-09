A man missing from Barnsley has been found safe and well.

Nathan Bilby, aged 27, was reported missing after he was last seen yesterday at around 10:30pm in the Elsecar area of Barnsley.

South Yorkshire police announced that he was found safe and well this afternoon, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

