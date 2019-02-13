Missing Barnsley man found 

Have your say

A Barnsley man who went missing earlier today has been found.

Bruce Comrie, aged 54, was reported missing at about 2.30pm after last been seen in Worsbrough Dale.

Bruce Comrie.

But South Yorkshire Police confirmed at about 9.30pm tonight that he has been found.

