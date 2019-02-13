Missing Barnsley man found 

A Barnsley man who went missing earlier today has been found.
Bruce Comrie, aged 54, was reported missing at about 2.30pm after last been seen in Worsbrough Dale.
READ MORE: Cocaine drug-driver is jailed after he was spotted weaving across the road
But South Yorkshire Police confirmed at about 9.30pm tonight that he has been found.
READ MORE: Teenage Sheffield kickboxer Scott Marsden died after ‘tragic fluke’ blow to chest during fight, inquest hears
READ MORE: Coroner’s apology after photographs of Doncaster doorman’s death in Cambodia posted on the ‘dark web’