A missing South Yorkshire teenager has been found safe and well in London after a major police investigation, which has involved four arrests.

Carmelle Hepi, 13, who had travelled alone to London from Barnsley, was found by officers yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 29) at an address in south west London.

She was reported missing on Sunday and detectives found she travelled to Sheffield before going on to King’s Cross St Pancras, arriving at 6.09pm on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police says more than 50 investigators from across the organisation have been working around the clock since she was reported missing, and that they worked closely with South Yorkshire Police, as they scoured hours of CCTV and followed numerous other leads.

Missing Barnsley girl Carmelle Hepi has been found safe and well after Met Police investigation with four arrests. File picture shows police cars

Supt Gabriel Cameron, South West Command, said: “We are delighted that Carmelle has been found safe and well and will soon be reunited with her family. The scale of this operation reflects our serious concerns about her welfare.

“This is an example of how when the Met works as a team and with others we can achieve a great result.”

The Metropolitan Police had said earlier during the investigation that there was nothing to suggest that she had come to serious harm, but that due to her age, vulnerabilities, and concerns around who she may be associating with, the investigation to locate her was being led by detectives from Specialist Crime.

