As we all settle in to enjoy the festive period with our loved ones, the search continues for the people pictured here who have all been reported missing from their South Yorkshire homes.
It must be terrible to be concerned about the whereabouts of a loved one at Christmas, a time of year, which, for many, revolves around friends and family coming together.
With that in mind, The Star wanted to share the details of South Yorkshire Police’s appeals concerning missing Andrew Gosden, Richard Dyson and Joseph – whose surname has not been provided – in a bid to try and help with continuing efforts to try and bring all three home.
Andrew was just 14-years-old when he went missing over 15 years ago in September 2007, while Richard and Joseph have now been missing for one month and four months, respectively.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three individuals pictured here should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, using the incident number provided in the caption in the corresponding picture in this article.
1. Andrew Gosden: Missing since September 2007
Andrew Gosden was just 14-years-old when he disappeared and has not been seen since he left his home on Littlemoor Lane in Balby, Doncaster, in September 2007. He was thought to have been on his way to school but was next seen on CCTV outside Kings Cross Station in London.
Since then, no positive sighting of Andrew has ever been confirmed, according to South Yorkshire Police. Early this year, the force revealed they detained two men, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, on December 8 last year, but no further news has been disclosed.
They said at the time that a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The age-progression of Andrew pictured here on the right was released in October 2019, and previous age-progression photographs have always shown Andrew wearing glasses. At the time Andrew went missing, his vision was very poor without correction and he needed strong lenses age-progression photograph shows Andrew without glasses, as he may now be using contact lenses. Andrew has an unusual and distinctive right ear, which has been highlighted before. However, if Andrew has slightly longer hair then this may not be immediately noticeable. What may be more noticeable is that Andrew is deaf in his left ear and struggles to locate the direction of sounds.
Andrew used to speak quickly and quietly, without a strong accent, which is unlikely to have changed. He is highly intelligent and can carry out complex calculations in his head.
Anyone who believes they may know someone with these identifying features, or may hold information about an individual that matches the above descriptions, is asked to please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 161 of 13 September, 2017.
You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Photo: SYP
2. Richard Dyson: Missing since November 2022
Richard, 55, lives in the Hoyland area and is described as being between 5ft 10 - 6ft tall.
He was last seen, by his daughter, at 7pm on Saturday, November 16. He was then reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on Monday, November 25 after he'd failed to visit her the previous day.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Richard. If you have seen or heard from him, please call us on 101. The incident number is 459 of November 25, 2022."
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Joseph: Missing since August 2022
Joseph, 64, from the Bessacar area of Doncaster has been confirmed to have checked into the Kingsway Hotel in Cleethorpes on Sunday, August 15, 2022, and checked out of the hotel again on Monday, August 16, 2022.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "No contact has been made with Joseph since, and it is not known whether he is still in the Humberside area or if he has returned to his home area, or back to Lincolnshire where he had previously confirmed to family and friends he was in Skegness.
"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joseph's welfare having and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
"He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9in tall and of medium build. He has short, dark hair which is greying, and it is not known what he would be wearing.
"New CCTV images confirm he was last wearing on 16 August a light blue jacket with dark blue sleeves, dark blue trousers and black shoes. He was carrying a black rucksack with two white lines down the front of it. He also had a dark blue baseball-style cap with him."
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 971 of August 25, 2022.
Photo: SYP