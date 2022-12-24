1. Andrew Gosden: Missing since September 2007

Andrew Gosden was just 14-years-old when he disappeared and has not been seen since he left his home on Littlemoor Lane in Balby, Doncaster, in September 2007. He was thought to have been on his way to school but was next seen on CCTV outside Kings Cross Station in London. Since then, no positive sighting of Andrew has ever been confirmed, according to South Yorkshire Police. Early this year, the force revealed they detained two men, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, on December 8 last year, but no further news has been disclosed. They said at the time that a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue. The age-progression of Andrew pictured here on the right was released in October 2019, and previous age-progression photographs have always shown Andrew wearing glasses. At the time Andrew went missing, his vision was very poor without correction and he needed strong lenses age-progression photograph shows Andrew without glasses, as he may now be using contact lenses. Andrew has an unusual and distinctive right ear, which has been highlighted before. However, if Andrew has slightly longer hair then this may not be immediately noticeable. What may be more noticeable is that Andrew is deaf in his left ear and struggles to locate the direction of sounds. Andrew used to speak quickly and quietly, without a strong accent, which is unlikely to have changed. He is highly intelligent and can carry out complex calculations in his head. Anyone who believes they may know someone with these identifying features, or may hold information about an individual that matches the above descriptions, is asked to please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 161 of 13 September, 2017. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Photo: SYP