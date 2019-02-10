Police are still searching for Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova who has been missing since Boxing Day. As the investigation continues, he’s everything we know so far.

-The 38-year-old was last seen at 8pm on Boxing Day when she left the Travellers public house on Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate.

Alena Grlakova

- The search is now entering its sixth week.

READ MORE: Man exposed himself just yards away from Sheffield school

-Temporary Supt Iain Chorlton said a team of around 30 officers and detectives were working to find Alena.

-She entered the Travellers pub at around 6.30pm and sat a table when she was joined by an ‘unknown stocky man’.

-Temp Supt Chorlton said she had a chat with the man for around 20 minutes before leaving the pub but it was ‘unclear’ whether they left together.

READ MORE: The show must go on as committed volunteers save Sheffield community festival

- Alena is from Slovakia and was reported missing by her family there, as she was due to return home.

- Officers are currently investigating whether she made her way to the Fitzwilliam Arms later that evening, following information received from members of the public.

- The information suggests she may have also asked for a lift from the pub.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Alena is a daughter, a sister, a friend and she hasn't been in touch with anyone who cares about her since Boxing Day.”

READ MORE: Prince Philip surrenders driving licence as prosecutors consider crash

Anyone with any information should call the police incident room on 01709 443540, or police on 101, quoting incident number 450 of January 15.



