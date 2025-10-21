Missing 12-year-old boy may have travelled to Rotherham, police say

A 12 year-old boy who may have travelled to Rotherham has been reported missing after disappearing 3 days ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Constabulary has launched an urgent appeal to the public to help locate 12-year-old Reiko, who has been reported missing.

Reiko was last seen on Saturday (October 18) in Derby.

SYP

Police say they are increasingly concerned for his safety.

He is described as white, around 5ft tall, with a medium build and short brown curly hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black and grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Officers believe that Reiko may have travelled to the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire and are urging anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to come forward.

The public is being asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary and quote incident number 97 of 18 October.

Information can be reported online through the police website, via a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website.

Police stressed that even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in helping locate Reiko and ensure his safe return.