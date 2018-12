A six vehicle crash which led to several hours of traffic chaos on the M1 yesterday caused minor injuries only, police have revealed.

The major collision – which is thought to have been caused by bad weather – happened shortly after 6pm on the northbound carriageway just north of junction 33 (Catcliffe).

The carriageway was closed for some time while cars were cleared from the scene, and lengthy tailbacks stretched back to junction 32 and along Sheffield Parkway.