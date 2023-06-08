Minnie’s Fest returns to Stannington and supports St Luke’s

Some of Sheffield’s most popular bands and singers will be taking to the stage in Stannington this July as Minnie’s Fest returns.

Mam Tour will be on stage at Stannington's Rose and Crown Minnie's Fest

The popular annual music festival will run from 2.30pm on Saturday July 1 at Stannington pub The Rose and Crown, known locally as Minnie’s.

Among the acts taking to the stage will be Mam Tour, Burnt Stone, 49nrs, Gigantics, Bus Pass Buskers, Mark & Pete, The Poultons and RYB.

And this year, all the proceeds will be going towards patient care at St Luke’s Hospice.

“It’s free to join us but the aim is to raise as much money as possible so there will be a collection and a big raffle with some great prizes,” said organiser Mick Mosley.

“We’ve chosen St Luke’s because we know people who have been supported by the hospice recently so it’s the right thing to do.