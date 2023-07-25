News you can trust since 1887
Minnie’s Fest raises £1,375 for St Luke’s Hospice

Sheffield musicians helped raise more than £1,000 as Minnie’s Fest returned to Stannington.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST

The popular annual music festival was held at Stannington pub The Rose and Crown, known locally as Minnie’s.

Among the acts taking to the stage for the popular free musical celebration were Mam Tour, Burnt Stone, 49nrs, Gigantics, Bus Pass Buskers, Mark & Pete, The Poultons and RYB.

And the day raised a final total of £1,375, all of which is going towards patient care at St Luke’s Hospice.

Ellie (right) with the Rose and Crown teamEllie (right) with the Rose and Crown team
“We are so pleased that the organisers of Minnie’s Fest chose to support St Luke’s and that the day was such a great success,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“This marvellous level of support really will make an enormous difference to the lives of all or patients and families.”