Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's the world's best-selling videogame and now there's a new way to play it in Sheffield - using your eyes.

A unique interactive exhibit at the National Videogame Museum, in Sheffield city centre, will let visitors control Minecraft using Eye Gaze technology this February half-term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive EyeMine exhibit at the National Videogame Museum in Sheffield lets you control Minecraft with your eyes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum at Castle House, on Angel Street, has teamed up with the videogame charity SpecialEffect to let people try out the technology, which was developed for people with severe disabilities but can be downloaded by anyone.

It uses infrared cameras to track the eye movements of the player to mimic the use of a traditional computer mouse.

February half-term fun for families in Sheffield

The EyeMine exhibit shows how strides are being made to ensure everyone can access to the world of 'joy, imagination and stimulation' that videogames provide.

You can also play the multi-player game JoustMania at Sheffield's National Videogame Museum this half-term

Liam Lawler, partnerships coordinator at SpecialEffect, said: "The technology behind EyeMine is really exciting and opens up popular games like Minecraft for many more disabled gamers to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd like to extend a huge thank you to the NVM for featuring it and hope that the exhibit will inspire and encourage a greater awareness of videogame accessibility."

What else is happening at the National Videogame Museum?

The National Videogame Museum will also celebrate other alternative controllers during half-term, with visitors invited to use their bodies in the multi-player game JoustMania as they attempt to become the last person standing.

The museum will also showcase some of the playable games in its existing collection which offer a new way of experiencing videogames, like the 90s Dancing Stage arcade game, which lets you put your dance skills to the test.