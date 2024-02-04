Minecraft: Control world's best selling videogame with your eyes at National Videogame Museum in Sheffield
It's one of many videogames available to play at the museum in Sheffield city centre this half-term
It's the world's best-selling videogame and now there's a new way to play it in Sheffield - using your eyes.
A unique interactive exhibit at the National Videogame Museum, in Sheffield city centre, will let visitors control Minecraft using Eye Gaze technology this February half-term.
The museum at Castle House, on Angel Street, has teamed up with the videogame charity SpecialEffect to let people try out the technology, which was developed for people with severe disabilities but can be downloaded by anyone.
It uses infrared cameras to track the eye movements of the player to mimic the use of a traditional computer mouse.
The EyeMine exhibit shows how strides are being made to ensure everyone can access to the world of 'joy, imagination and stimulation' that videogames provide.
Liam Lawler, partnerships coordinator at SpecialEffect, said: "The technology behind EyeMine is really exciting and opens up popular games like Minecraft for many more disabled gamers to enjoy.
"We'd like to extend a huge thank you to the NVM for featuring it and hope that the exhibit will inspire and encourage a greater awareness of videogame accessibility."
What else is happening at the National Videogame Museum?
The National Videogame Museum will also celebrate other alternative controllers during half-term, with visitors invited to use their bodies in the multi-player game JoustMania as they attempt to become the last person standing.
The museum will also showcase some of the playable games in its existing collection which offer a new way of experiencing videogames, like the 90s Dancing Stage arcade game, which lets you put your dance skills to the test.
The National Videogame Museum will be open every day from 10am from February 10-18 and from February 21-25.