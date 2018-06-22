'Mindless' vandals strike three times at same Sheffield playground - but volunteers say 'we will not be defeated'

'Mindless' vandals have struck three times at the same Sheffield playground in the space of a week, pulling up plants and tipping over planters.

But defiant volunteers insist they will not let the wanton destruction derail their mission to transform Woodseats Playground in Graves Park for children of all ages to enjoy.

Vandals have struck at the playground three times in the space of a week

The first wrecking spree took place at the playground on Chesterfield Road last Thursday, when planters were upended and flowers which had been planted by nursery children were uprooted.

READ MORE: Sheffield nightclub boss Peter Stringfellow laid to rest at woodland burial site

Vandals returned on Monday evening, while most of the nation was glued to their television screens watching England's World Cup adventure get under way, and again last night.

The playground had previously been plastered with unsightly graffiti.

The Friends of Woodseats Playground said the only explanation for such 'mindless' actions was that the culprits are bored, which is why volunteers are determined to get more facilities for older youths.

READ MORE: Police issue urgent warning over 'Still Damp' fraudster targeting homes in Sheffield

David Kemp, chairman of the friends group, said: "It's disappointing that a handful of people are undoing some of the work the vast majority of the community has come together to support.

"This destructive behaviour can be disheartening but we will not be defeated and will continue on our mission to improve the playground for the good people of Woodseats."

The friends group was formed in April last year by a group of 'disheartened' parents who felt 'drastic and immediate' action was needed to save the playground, dubbed the 'aeroplane park' after its most popular piece of play equipment.

READ MORE: Campaign to honour legacy of woman who transformed run-down Sheffield park

They have launched a fundraising campaign to improve the playground and make it a safe and exciting place to play for children today and for the generations to come.

They are particularly keen to install more equipment for older youths to enjoy, starting with a £14,000 climbing frame designed for teenagers which Sheffield Council has offered them for free if they cover the £6,000 installation cost.

They have launched a fundraising campaign but are still £3,500 from their target, which they must reach by the end of the summer.

In the long-run, the group plans to apply for grants to fund new facilities including football goals, basketball nets, a tennis table and a zip wire.

The playground is due to host this year's Woodseats Festival on Sunday, July 8, from midday to 4pm.

Anyone with information about vandalism at the playground is asked to call police on 101.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/friends-of-woodseats-playground-graves-park.