Millie Bright announces emotional withdrawal from England squad ahead of Euro 2025

England defender Millie Bright has announced her difficult decision to withdraw from selection for the national squad ahead of Euro 2025, citing personal health and well-being as the driving reasons behind the emotional call.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, the 30-year-old centre-back, who has long been a pillar of the Lionesses’ backline, described the announcement as one of the hardest decisions she had ever had to make.

“After careful thought and discussions with my team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025,” Bright wrote.

Millie was a key player in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 winning campaign and their journey to the World Cup Final in 2023 where she was captain, earning herself an OBE.

She rose through the footballing ranks with the Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies, after her youth career with the Killamarsh Dynamos and Sheffield United, before becoming Chelsea captain and staple of the senior England squad.

Despite her passion and commitment, she admitted she could not continue without compromising either herself or the team.

“My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I’m not able to give 100% mentally or physically,” she said.

The Chelsea defender acknowledged the immense desire she still has to compete, but ultimately prioritised the collective good over personal ambition.

“As much as I want to be out there running through brick walls for England and fighting alongside my teammates, stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team.”

Her decision reflects a growing awareness in elite sport about the importance of mental and physical well-being.

“It wouldn’t be fair for me to take the place and opportunity away from another player who is ready and able to give everything for the badge and country,” she added.

Bright concluded her message with a show of unwavering support for her teammates, expressing belief in the squad’s potential to make the nation proud on the European stage.

“I’ll be supporting the team with everything I’ve got, and hoping this incredible group of players will do the nation proud,” she said.

“Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, the fans for your unwavering support, it means the world to me.”