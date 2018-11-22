Migrant and asylum action group holding huge Sheffield rally over Brexit issues 

An action group which stands up for the rights of asylum seekers and migrants is holding a huge rally in Sheffield city centre to protest over Brexit proposals.

The South Yorkshire Migrant and Asylum Action Group is hosting the event outside Sheffield Town Hall tomorrow, Friday, November 23, between 5pm and 7.30pm.

Sheffield Town Hall.

More than 500 people have indicated on Facebook that they are interested in attending.

The organisation said it is hosting the rally to defend ‘freedom of movement’ within Europe and added they will be holding up slogans such as ‘don't scrap freedom of movement" and ‘migrants are welcome in Sheffield.’

They added the event is in response to the Government’s ‘increasing rhetoric about taking control of our borders.’

In a statement, the group said: “As the parliamentary vote on Brexit draws near, the Tories are crowing about how they plan to end freedom of movement.

“Ending freedom of movement means a huge loss of rights for millions of European Union citizens, whose work and family lives will be made much harder.

“It also means a huge loss of rights for UK citizens who want to travel, live, work and raise families abroad.

“Another Europe is possible, and others will rally outside Sheffield Town Hall after work on Friday, November 23, to refuse the anti-migrant agenda, and say: hands off freedom of movement; migrants are welcome here.”