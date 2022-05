South Yorkshire Police say that Midland Road in #Rotherham is currently closed at the junction with Princes Street after the incident, which they announced shortly ater 5pm this afternoon.

Officers are urging motorists to avoid the scene, but have not released any moe details of the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Please avoid the area if you can while there is a scene in place to avoid congestion.”