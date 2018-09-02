Michael Vaughan takes cheeky swipe at Sheffield United

Michael Vaughan couldn’t resist renewing his football rivalry with fellow Sheffielder Joe Root when the pair caught up on the cricket pitch.

The former England captain was pictured sharing some words with the team’s current supremo.

When ESPNcricinfo posed the question ‘what’s Michael Vaughan telling Joe Root?’, the Sheffield Wednesday fan leapt at to wind up his Blades-supporting friend.

“That Sheffield Wednesday will finish higher than United this year,” he replied.

Root probably won't have been too bothered by the jibe, as it was a good day for him on the field.

He led his England side to a 60-run victory over India in Southampton to seal the series.