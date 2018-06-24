Michael McIntyre's Sheffield gig breaks Little Mix record

Michael McIntyre had the audience in stitches last night at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena, if the response on Twitter is anything to go by.

He also managed to break a record previously held by the pop group Little Mix in the process.

SIV, which manages the venue, tweeted that Saturday night's audience was the largest ever for a seated performance held there.

The record had belonged to Little Mix, according to the arena's official page, who pulled in 12,485 fans for their Get Weird Tour in April 2016.

The biggest seated audience for a comedy show previously was for Micky Flanagan in May last year, when 12,231 turned out to watch the gagster, beating the 12,061 fans Lee Evans played to in September 2014.

The arena's official capacity is 13,600 and Sheffield's own Arctic Monkeys holding the record for most ticket sales, which the band broke when they performed there in November 2013.