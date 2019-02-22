Tony Foulds looked on in awe as the flypast came over Sheffield.

Mi Amigo 75th anniversary flypast over Sheffield's Endcliffe Park - PHOTO GALLERY

It was the emotional moment that brought Sheffield to a standstill - a memorial flypast to mark the loss of US bomber Mi Amigo in Endcliffe Park in Sheffield 75 years ago today.

Thousands watched across South Yorkshire and on television as aircraft roared through the skies this morning - with pensioner Tony Foulds who witnessed the 1944 crash and has tended to a memorial to the ten lost crew ever since, taking centre stage. (Photos: PA/SWNS/Chris Etchells).

People watched the flypast from across Sheffield

1. Aerial tribute

Several US and British aircraft took to the skies for the flypast.

2. Flypast

Tony Foulds watches as the aircraft roar over.

3. Tony's welcome

Tony Foulds sheds a tear - 75 years to the day he watched the US bomber Mi Amigo crash in Endcliffe Park.

4. Emotional moments

