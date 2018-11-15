Mexborough man who attacked rival with machete in gang fight sentenced to 10 years behind bars 

A Mexborough man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he attacked another man with a machete during a gang fight.

Jason McGuire, aged 24, of Schofield Street, Mexborough pleaded guilty yesterday to grievous bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jason Maguire.

His co-defendants, Liam McGuire, aged 27, also of Schofield Street and Samuel Wright, aged 20 of Elm Lane, Conisborough also pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 30 months for violent disorder and 18 months for affray respectively.

The court heard how a fight between members of a local gang and a rival group broke out at around 3pm on Friday, May 12 last year, when officers were called to reports of fighting on Schofield Street, Mexborough, an area where gang members are known to live and visit.

CCTV evidence recovered from the area showed both groups were carrying weapons, throwing bricks and damaging vehicles.

Gang member Wright was seen throwing bricks at vehicles and behaving in a threatening manner while McGuire was carrying what looked like a metal bar.

Liam Maguire.

The CCTV then showed McGuire smashing the window of a van occupied by members of the Schofield family and then carrying a machete.

The court then heard he hit the same vehicle with the knife before attacking the window of the van, thrusting it inside the vehicle at its occupant, who suffered life-altering damage to his right hand that needed surgery.

DCI Paul Wilson said: “Today’s sentencing sends a message to gang members across South Yorkshire that this behaviour will not be tolerated, and the consequences of being involved are high.

“Local communities can be assured that we will always use the full force of the law to stop these individuals from being able to commit such crimes.”