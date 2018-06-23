Metal drain covers 'being stolen from streets across Sheffield'

Metal drain covers are being stolen from streets across Sheffield, it is understood, after suspected thieves were caught on camera.

Two men were captured on CCTV ripping up grates in High Green yesterday afternoon and shoving them in the back of an unmarked white van.

The men were filmed removing two drain covers and driving off in the space of less than a minute

READ MORE: Fury over motorists 'cutting up' funeral processions in Sheffield

The video, seen by The Star, shows the pair getting out of the van, pulling up two grates and driving off again within the space of a minute.

The footage, recorded on Thompson Hill shortly before 1pm, has been shared with police who are understood to be investigating.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said he had heard of drain covers being stolen from other streets in the area, including Wortley Road and Burncross Road.

READ MORE: Historic Sheffield scissor company Ernest Wright and Son 'closed for good'

And he claimed council contractors who were called in to replace the grates with new plastic covers told him it was happening across the city, with thieves having struck recently in Dore and Totley.

"The thieves seem to be doing it on residential streets in the middle of the day when presumably they assume people will be out at work.

"The grates were replaced within about 45 minutes of us calling the council this time but if it's not reported quickly then there's a gaping shaft left which people could easily fall into and injure themselves.

READ MORE: How to watch Battle of Britain flypast over Sheffield this weekend

"I think the council should be more proactive and replace all the metal grates with plastic ones. That way it can make some money from selling the metal, rather than letting the thieves profit, and it can prevent people getting injured and potentially suing them."

The Star has contacted police and Sheffield Council and is awaiting a response.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.