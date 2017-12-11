Metal blaze spreads to lorry and forklift trucks in Sheffield

Flames from a blaze in Sheffield involving overheated metal spread to a lorry and two forklift trucks parked nearby.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at industrial premises in Sussex Street, Attercliffe, at 3.50am on Saturday after a quantity of titanium caught fire.

Titanium caught fire in Sheffield on Saturday morning (Pic: Tim Ansell)

At the height of the blaze there were three crews at the scene battling to prevent the flames from spreading to surrounding buildings.

They spent six and a half hours dealing with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "On Saturday, December 9 at 3.51am, crews from Central, Parkway and Elm Lane attended a large fire on Sussex Street in Sheffield

"Located in a yard, the fire involved an unknown quantity of loose titanium which was well alight when firefighters arrived.

"The fire had spread to a lorry and two forklift trucks. The outside of the building involved had been destroyed and there was also some heat damage to the surrounding buildings.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and possibly as a result of the titanium overheating after being dried and then stored.

"Firefighters began to leave the scene at 10.18am."