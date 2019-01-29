Another weather warning for snow has this mornig been issued by the Met Office – this time for the end of the week.

Yesterday a Yellow Warning was issued for today, with Sheffield expected to see snowfall this afternoon.

But the latest warning suggests that on Thursday and Friday Sheffield will see even heavier and potentially more disruptive snowfall.

The warning covers the period from 3pm on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.

The warning states: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Thursday and Friday for much of the UK

“There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

“Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”