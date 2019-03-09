Met Office issue weather warning with snow forecast across South Yorkshire

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for South Yorkshire with snow possible tomorrow morning.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow which is valid between 3am and 11am on Sunday, affecting Sheffield and Doncaster.

Will snow fall like this on Sunday?

READ MORE: Police find body in search for missing Sheffield man

It said an area of rain is likely to turn to snow over central parts of the UK early tomorrow morning.

The highest snowfall accumulations are expected over hills and mountains with a few centimetres of snow likely, but areas below 200 metres could see around 1-2cm of snow.

READ MORE: Photos emerge of crash on major Sheffield road

Forecasters said it may be that places in the far south as well as the far north of the warning area may see little or no snow.

READ MORE: Video: Heartwarming support for family of dying three year old Sheffield boy

They warned that travel disruption may be possible during tomorrow with some roads and railways likely to be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train.