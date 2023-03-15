Messages of support for family of 'generous and honest' Abdul as police confirm body was found in River Don

Scores of people have sent messages of support and ‘strength’ to the family of Rotherham man, Abdul, after police confirmed a body found in the search for him was located in the River Don.

Abdul, aged 25, had been missing for just over a month when South Yorkshire Police (SYP) confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, March 14) that officers searching for him had found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time,” a SYP spokesperson said yesterday.

A spokesperson for SYP has now confirmed that the body found in the search for him was discovered in the River Don, near to Kilnhurst in Rotherham.

Abdul was last seen in Eastwood, Rotherham on Sunday, February 12. During the course of the search for him, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that Abdul was captured on CCTV at 6.33pm on February 12, crossing Eldon Road and entering Eastwood Park, and police said it was possible he left the park by walking along the canal tow path in the direction of the train station or Rotherham town centre.

The Star asked SYP when the force began searching the River Don, as part of efforts to locate Abdul.

In response, a spokesperson confirmed searches of the river ‘commenced on February 14’ – two days after the last confirmed sighting of Abdul, described as ‘generous and honest’ in a statement issued by his family.

Following news of the discovery of a body, messages of support and love to Abdul’s family have begun to pour in online.

Emma Jayne Bailey said: “Rest in peace, Abdul. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. I hope you're all getting the support you need at this sad time.”

Mneeza Mani Nazir said: “Such sad news after weeks of searching for him and they found a body today, hurts to read this.”

Eleanor Maskill added: “Oh no, this is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all Abdul’s family and friends at this devastating time. I’m so sorry to read this.”

Gail Goodill said: “Thinking about the pain the family will be feeling and the journey they will have to take. Poor, poor man. Peace be with them all.”