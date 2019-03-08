Mentors are being sought to help military veterans in South Yorkshire who have ended up in prison after struggling to readjust to civilian life.

Care after Combat supports veterans behind bars and for a year after their release to help them get their lives back on track.

Mentors could visit military veterans being held at HMP Doncaster

The charity claims to have reduced the reoffending rate to eight per cent among those it works with, which is a fraction of the 45 per cent national average.

It relies on volunteers, ideally those with personal experience of the armed forces, to visit the veterans on a regular basis.

It is searching for people in South Yorkshire willing to donate their time to help veterans overcome their challenges and reintegrate into society.

They are required to meet veterans at least once every six weeks and must have their own transport, but training is provided and expenses are available.

For more information about volunteering, visit www.careaftercombat.org or call 01636 557704.