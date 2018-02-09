Men wanted over use of stolen cash cards in Sheffield

Do you know these men?
Police officers are trying to trace three men wanted over the use of stolen cash cards in Sheffield.

The cards were stolen during a burglary at Valley Road, Meersbrook, between midnight and 9am on Tuesday, December 28.

This man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police

A number of contactless cash withdrawals were then made between 5am and 9am that morning, in the London Road, Gleadless and Heeley areas of Sheffield.

CCTV images have been released of three men who officers believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 196 of December 28 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.