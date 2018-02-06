Men wanted over theft of mobility scooter in Rotherham

Two men are wanted by the police over the theft of a mobility scooter in Rotherham.

KNIFE CRIME: : Police team uses metal detector in crackdown on knife crime in Sheffield suburb

Officers have released CCTV footage of the men, who they believe may hold vital information about the theft from outside Beeversleigh flats, Clifton Lane, Rotherham, a t around 3pm on Saturday, December 16.

POLICE APPEAL: Off-road bikers cause damage to graves in Sheffield cemetery

The scooter was parked outside the entrance to the flats when it was taken.

PRISON REPORT: Damning report lifts lid on drug and organised crime problem in South Yorkshire prison

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime number 14/15477/17.