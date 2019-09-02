Men wanted over theft from Sheffield takeaway
Three men are wanted by the police over the theft of catering equipment from a takeaway in Sheffield.
Officers investigating the incident at a takeaway in Manvers Road, Beighton, have released CCTV images of three men who they believe could hold vital information.
CRIME: Dad launches desperate appeal to find attackers who left son for dead in brutal Doncaster town centre assaultThe incident happened between 9.50am and 10.15am on April 30 but details have only been released today.
South Yorkshire Police has not revealed what exactly was stolen from the shop.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 14/70366/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.