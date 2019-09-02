Men wanted over theft from Sheffield takeaway

Three men are wanted by the police over the theft of catering equipment from a takeaway in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 13:37
Do you know these men?

Officers investigating the incident at a takeaway in Manvers Road, Beighton, have released CCTV images of three men who they believe could hold vital information.

Do you recognise this man?

South Yorkshire Police has not revealed what exactly was stolen from the shop.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 14/70366/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.