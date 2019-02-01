Have your say

A police hunt is under way for two men wanted over an attack with a plank of wood which left another man needing surgery.

CCTV images have been released of two men who are believed to hold vital information about the incident in Hillsborough.

Detectives said the incident started in the Chattanooga takeaway on Hillsborough Corner, Holme Lane, between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday, December 16.

Two men walked in while two others were waiting for food and an argument broke out which then developed into violence.

After the fight, two of those involved left and then returned a few minutes later with a plank of wood, which they used to attack the other men.

One victim suffered serious facial injuries requiring surgery.

The other escaped with minor injuries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 73 of December 16.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.