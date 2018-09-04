Men still on the run nearly four years after Sheffield murder

Four men wanted over a murder in Sheffield are still on the run nearly four years after the fatal shooting.

Detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Thomas, who was gunned down in December 2014, have not yet tracked down four men who they believe hold vital information about the killing.

Jordan Thomas

APPEAL: Five men hunted over stabbing in Sheffield street

Jordan, from Firshill, was shot through the passenger side window of a Ford Mondeo he was travelling in when a gunman jumped out of a vehicle behind and fired three shots - hitting Jordan twice in his chest and the driver, who survived, once.

CRIME: Bogus police officers conned cash out of victims in Sheffield and Rotherham

The shooting, described in court as a ‘cold blooded execution,’ took place at a set of traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way, just before the Shefield Parkway.

COURT: Doncaster man charged with three rapes

Drug dealer Jama Ahmed, of Broomhall Place, Broomhall, was jailed for a minimum of 36 years for his role in the murder.

It could not be proved that the then 26-year-old was the actual gunman but he was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill.

Detectives believe that others were involved in the murder and after Ahmed’s conviction they issued the names and photographs of four men wanted for questioning and said to be ‘evading arrest’.

The men are believed to have fled to Somalia.

Detectives believe that Jordan was shot in revenge for the death of 23-year-old Mubarak Ali in 2011.

Jordan's cousin, James Knowles, then 22 and of Deer Park Road, Stannington, was jailed for 10 years for the manslaughter of Mubarak, who was stabbed to death on Mount Pleasant Road, Highfield, as part of a feud between rival gangs.

Mubarak, from Headford Grove, Broomhall, had organised an ambush of Knowles in a barber's shop on Abbeydale Road, during which threats were made to kill and shoot him.

But Knowles ended up stabbing Mubarak to death after they left the shop.

Jailing Knowles, Mr Justice Openshaw warned that the murder could ‘further stoke feuding and rivalry’ between gangs in the city - and three years later Jordan was targeted.

The men being sought are Mohammed Ali, Jamal Ali, Saeed Hussein and Ahmed Warsame.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.