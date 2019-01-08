Men sought after break-in at Sheffield shed

Detectives investigating a break-in in Sheffield have appealed for help to identify two men captured on CCTV footage.

Offenders scaled a garden wall in Richmond to gain access to a shed, it is believed, before stealing several items from a shed.

Detectives investigating a break-in at a shed in Richmond, Sheffield, want to speak to the men pictured

The shed in the rear garden of a property on Pickard Crescent was targeted on Friday, November 16, between midday and 3pm, with the burglars thought to have gained access via Spinkhill Drive.

Officers today released CCTV of men they are trying to identify in connection with the alleged crime.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any information, is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 562 of November 16, 2018.

