Men plead not guilty to violent disorder following stabbing outside Sheffield nightclub

Two men have denied violent disorder after one man was stabbed following a brawl close to a Sheffield nightclub.

Torrington Smith, aged 27, of St John's Road, Park Hill, and Roemol Taylor, 19, of Scott Road, Pitsmoor, both pleaded not guilty to one count of violent disorder following a fracas on December 23, 2017.

Police believe the violence may be connected to an earlier incident at Niche nightclub, following a call to attend Walker Street in the early hours of the morning.

At least one man was found stabbed and four others were found with what police now describe as 'varying injuries'.

All five men, aged between 21 and 42, were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Smith, appearing via video-link and Taylor, who appeared in court, deny all charges.

Smith was remanded into custody and Taylor was granted bail to co-inside with an electronic curfew.

Judge Peter Kelson QC set provisional trial date of June 25.

A third defendant, Negus Nelson, of Carwood Road, Burngreave, has also been charged with violent disorder and is set to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 28 to answer his charge.