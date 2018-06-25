Men plead guilty to violent disorder over incident near Sheffield nightclub

Have your say

Four men have pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder, relating to an incident that took place near to a Sheffield nightclub.

The incident occurred outside the Niche nightclub in the early hours of Saturday, December 23 last year.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, Roemol Taylor, 20, of Carwood Green, Burngreave; Negus Nelson, 29, of Carwood Road, Burngreave; Leyton Orr, 26, of Spinkhill Road, Woodthorpe and Junior Nieta, 34, of Carwood Road, Burngreave each pleaded guilty to one charge of violent disorder relating to the incident.

The four men were due to stand trial charged with the offence today.

Torrington Smith, 28, of Mary's Walk, Wybourn entered a guilty plea of violent disorder relating to the incident during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court in April.

Judge David Dixon adjourned the sentencing of all five men until August 20 this year to allow for reports to be prepared.

Nieta and Nelson were released on bail, while Taylor and Orr were remanded into custody