Three men are due to go on trial today over a lorry crash which killed a Barnsley woman.

Alan Mawhinney, David Mellor and Wayne Carroll are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court over a collision on Common Lane, Brierley, which resulted in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Jacqueline Wileman, last August.

Jacqueline Wileman died in a collision with a lorry in Barnsley last year

Alan Mawhinney, 53; David Mellor, 48 and Wayne Carroll, 29 are all accused of aggravated vehicle taking.

