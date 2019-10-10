Men jailed for following Sheffield couple from cashpoint and threatening them with knife
Two men who followed a Sheffield couple from a cashpoint and threatened them with a knife as they demanded their money have been jailed.
Tyler Chamley, aged 20, formerly of Mickley Lane, Totley, was sentenced to four years and 10 months after pleading guilty to one count of attempted robbery, two counts of theft and possession of a bladed article. Peter Parwana, 21, also formerly of Mickley Lane, Totley, was sentenced to two years and five months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of attempted robbery and two counts of theft. Sheffield Crown Court heard the pair followed a man and woman from a cashpoint in Fulwood and ambushed the couple in nearby Crimicar Drive on Monday, April 15.
Chamley, who was armed with a knife, threatened the couple while demanding the cash they had just withdrawn.
They refused to comply and challenged Chamley, who ran off and joined Parwana, who was waiting on a moped nearby, before they fled. CCTV images of the suspects were circulated to officers across Sheffield when the police probe into the incident was launched.The pair were arrested two days later after being caught stealing at Meadowhall and while in custody were identified as being involved in the Fulwood incident.
They were also identified as being involved in the theft of items of expensive clothing at Meadowhall two days earlier.Detective Constable Ryan Griffiths said: “This is an excellent result for the CID team in Sheffield who worked on this case and I’m pleased Chamley and Parwana have been jailed. “While the couple weren’t injured, Chamley’s behaviour with the knife was understandably incredibly scary and traumatic. I hope that they too can be reassured that Chamley and Parwana are behind bars for their actions.”