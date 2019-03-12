Have your say

A number of men were injured in a crash during a police chase in Barnsley.

They were in an Audi A3 which was being followed by South Yorkshire Police after failing to stop for officers a few minutes earlier.

The car crashed on Knollbeck Lane, Brampton, at around 11pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘a number of males from the vehicle have been attended to by the ambulance service’.

The road was closed while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number SYP-2019-20190311-0945.