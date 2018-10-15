Men in court over death crash in Barnsley

Four men are due in court today over the death of a woman killed in a collision with a lorry in Barnsley.

Jacqueline Wileman was killed in a collision with a lorry

Jacqueline Wileman, aged 58, died in a collision with a HGV, which was being followed by the police.

Following the collision on Common Lane, Brierley, the lorry ploughed into a house in nearby Park View, causing substantial structural damage to the property.

David Mellor, 48, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking along with 23-year-old Karn Hill, 29-year-old Wayne Carroll and 53-year-old Alan Mawhinney.

Mellor and Mawhinney are also both charged with failing to provide a sample.

