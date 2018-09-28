Men found unconscious in car after motorway crash near Doncaster

Two men were found unconscious in a car after a collision on a motorway near Doncaster.

When officers arrived at the crash scene on the M18 at Junction 6, near Thorne, they found the driver’s seat empty and two passengers unconscious.

The car had struck the central reservation barrier after running out of control.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash on Wednesday night is underway.

It is claimed that the two men in the car, who were not seriously inured, were ‘under the influence of something’.

Drugs were also found in the car.

The two men were arrested after hospital treatment.