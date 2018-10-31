Men driving stolen Sheffield car arrested after making a huge blunder in police chase 

A group of Sheffield men were caught by cops after making a fairly obvious navigation error during a police chase. 

The men had reportedly stolen a Peugeot from Sheffield yesterday afternoon before driving down to Derbyshire. 

Derbyshire Police then began chasing the men after a tip-off from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support. 

The men were eventually caught after making the simply mistake of turning down a dead end. 

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said that three men were arrested and the vehicle was recovered. 

Peugeot stolen from Sheffield - Credit: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

