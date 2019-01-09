Men charged with 11 commercial burglaries in Doncaster

Have your say

Two men have been charged with 11 burglaries of businesses in Doncaster.

They were arrested at the Frenchgate Centre in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of Monday, January 7 and charged with 11 burglaries between them.

The Frenchgate Centre

No other details have yet been released.

