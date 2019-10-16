Men charged over theft of safe from Rotherham library
Three men have been charged over the theft of a safe from a Rotherham library.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 12:51 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 12:53 pm
Stephen Flinders, aged 40; Richard Burrell, 34 and Jack Westrop, 18, were arrested and charged on Monday after a safe was stolen from Aston Community Library the night before.
All three men have been remanded in to custody and are due to appear before Sheffield magistrates today.
A 43-year-old Rotherham man also arrested over the theft was later released on police bail.