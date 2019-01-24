Men charged over supermarket raid in Rotherham

Two men have been charged over a supermarket raid in Rotherham in which a large number of cigarettes were stolen.
Kane Murray, aged 22 and Gerard Langton, 41, of Lincoln Street, Maltby, are accused of breaking into Tesco in the town and stealing a large quantity of cigarettes on Friday, January 18.
They are alleged to have gained entry to the store through the roof.
The men have been remanded in custody until they appear before Sheffield Crown Court on February 18.