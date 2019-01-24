Men charged over supermarket raid in Rotherham

Have your say

Two men have been charged over a supermarket raid in Rotherham in which a large number of cigarettes were stolen.

Kane Murray, aged 22 and Gerard Langton, 41, of Lincoln Street, Maltby, are accused of breaking into Tesco in the town and stealing a large quantity of cigarettes on Friday, January 18.

COURT: Men due in court over murder of Doncaster boxer



CRIME: Cannabis plants worth £580,000 found in Rotherham drug dens

They are alleged to have gained entry to the store through the roof.

READ MORE: Police watchdog probe continues after horror death crash in Sheffield

The men have been remanded in custody until they appear before Sheffield Crown Court on February 18.