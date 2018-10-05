Men charged after Flying Squad arrests outside Crystal Peaks in Sheffield

Two men have been charged after officers from The Met’s Flying Squad arrested them outside Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield.

READ MORE: Sheffield children taught first aid skills to help stabbing victims



Daniel Bryans, aged 30, of Sydney Road, Walkley Sheffield and Yach Bol Joseph, 34, of Wolsey Road, Islington, London, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery between September 18 and September 28.

CRIME: Police target South Yorkshire gangs using children to deal drugs



They were arrested on the red car park at Crystal Peaks as part of an operation into ‘cash-in-transit’ van robberies in London and across the country.

POLICE: Murder of Sheffield man ‘not linked’ to any other incidents

They were remanded in custody after a hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court.

Their next court hearing is October 29.



