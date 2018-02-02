Men caught throwing cannabis over prison wall in Doncaster are jailed

Two men who were caught trying to throw cannabis over a prison wall in Doncaster have been locked up.

Werner Berning and Matthew Wiles, both of Greater Manchester, were caught with the class B at HMP Lindholme during a sting operation last autumn.

Berning, aged 28, of Handley Close, and Wiles, aged 29, of Dorset Avenue, both admitted possession with the intent to supply and were each sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday to 18 months in prison.

The pair had been arrested in November during a police operation to prevent drugs and other contraband being smuggled into the prison.

More than 1kg of cannabis, 400 grams of cocaine and 140 grams of heroin were discovered during the operation, which also targeted addresses elsewhere in Doncaster.