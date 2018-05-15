Men arrested over burglary of Sheffield city centre barbers

Two men are in custody this morning after being arrested over the burglary of a barbers in Sheffield city centre.

The Mancave on Church Street was found to have been broken into at 2.40am today.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered that the front window of the shop had been smashed and the till was missing.

The till has since been recovered and two men, aged 39 and 44, are being quizzed over the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.