Men arrested over armed raid at Barnsley shop

Two men were arrested over an armed raid at a convenience store in Barnsley.

They were questioned over a knifepoint robbery at A & H convenience store, Lorne Road, Thurnscoe, at 7am on Tuesday, July 31.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Family ducks killed in Sheffield suburb

An investigation led to the arrest of Shaun Neale, 25, of George Street, Barnsley, who was charged with disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

CRIME: Porsche stolen after house burglary in Sheffield

He was jailed for 18 weeks during a hearing at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court.

APPEAL: Police hunt continues for Sheffield man wanted over murder

Mark Corbett, 35, of Hickleton Terrace, Barnsley, was charged with attempted robbery, and has been remanded in custody ahead of his case reaching court