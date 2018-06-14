Men arrested in Sheffield after police chase along two motorways

Two men were arrested after a police chase along two motorways ended in Sheffield.

The men, aged 26 and 38, were quizzed after a car failed to stop for police officers on the M18, near Doncaster, and sped off along the the M1 towards Sheffield.

It is understood that the Volkswagen Golf left the M1 at Tinsley and was abandoned on nearby Town Street.

Two men were later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply after an amount of Class A drugs was recovered, having been thrown from the Golf.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 12, a blue Volkswagen Golf failed to stop for officers. Following a pursuit with the car, the driver and passenger abandoned the car on Town Street, Sheffield.

"Two men, aged 26 and 38, were detained and arrested by officers a short distance away.

"The 26 and 38-year-old have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.