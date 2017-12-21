Men arrested after car ploughs into pedestrians outside train station in Australia

Two men have been arrested after a car ploughed into a crowd outside a train station in Australia - injuring more than a dozen people, some seriously.

The incident outside Flinders Street station in Melbourne occurred at around 5pm local time yesterday (6am GMT today).

Pedestrians were injured in Melbourne after a car ploughed into a crowd outside a train station

Images from the scene show a number of people receiving medical attention after a white Suzuki SUV appeared to have collided with a phone box.

Victoria Police tweeted that officers were 'currently attending an incident on Flinders Street between Elizabeth and Swanston streets where a vehicle has collided with a number of pedestrians'

The tweet said: "Police have arrested the driver of the car. Extent of injuries are not known at this stage."

Ambulance Victoria tweeted: "Paramedics have now transported 13 people to city hospitals. Two more people are being assessed by paramedics at the scene."

Victoria Police said the force had 'saturated' the area with police officers.

A spokesman added: "The incident occurred when the vehicle struck a number of pedestrians in front of Flinders Street Station just after 4.30pm.

"The driver of the vehicle and a second man have been arrested and are in police custody.

"A number of people were treated at the scene for a range of injuries and have been transported to hospital."

An eyewitness said: "As it (the car) approached this intersection... it just mowed everybody down, people were flying everywhere."

And man who was working in a nearby shop, and was at the scene before emergency services arrived, added: "There was no screaming, just people lying there."

Leader of the opposition Bill Shorten tweeted: "Shocking scenes in Melbourne this afternoon. Credit to first responders who are doing us proud once again. Thinking of everyone caught up in this atrocity."